Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir Mohammed has sworn in the newly appointed secretary to the state government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, chief of staff, Government House, Dr Aminu Gamawa and his deputy, Bashir Ya’u, the private principal secretary (PPS) to the governor, Samaila Burga and 21 commissioners who were confirmed by the Bauchi State House of Assembly.

The appointees were sworn in yesterday by the chief judge, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, at the New Banquet Hall of the Government House Annexe.

At the event, Governor Mohammed said his administration as well as the entire people of Bauchi state had high expectations on them, hence the need for them to be focused on the discharge of their duties.

The governor tasked them to discharge their duties with fear of God.

According to him, the appointment of the commissioners and other top government officials sworn-in were done after due and diligence and wide consultations with stakeholders across the state.

Of the 21 commissioners sworn-in by the governor, only three are new while the remaining 18 were all returnees who were relieved of their appointments three months ago.