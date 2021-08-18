Bauchi State Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has forwarded 17 names to the state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as commissioners.

The governor had a few months ago reshuffled his cabinet, sacked the secretary to the State Government, chief of staff Government House and members of the state executive council.

Spokesperson to the speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdul Ahmed Burra, in a statement yesterday said the names were contained in an executive letter read on the floor of the House during a plenary presided over by the speaker, Abubakar Sulaiman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner-nominees list sighted by LEADERSHIP contained names of former commissioners and new ones drawn from the 20 local governments areas of the state.

Top on the list of returning names are Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki, Aliyu Usman Tilde, Hamisu Mu’azu Shira, Hajara Gidado, Asma’u Ahmed Giade, Maryam Bagel, Garba Dahiru, Nurudeen Abdulhamid and Usman Abdulkadir Moddibo.

Other names are Abubakar Abdulhamid Bununu, Sama’ila Burga, Aminu Hammayo, Sama’ila Dahuwa Kaila, Umar Babayo Kesa, Dayyabu Ciroma, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam and Abdulkadir Ibrahim.