Incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is leading the two other major contestants in the just-concluded governorship and house of assembly elections in the state going by the results gathered at Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Bauchi.

As of the time of filing this report, collation officers had presented results of the governorship election to the returning officer, Prof Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed who is the vice chancellor of Federal university, Dutse Jigawa.

The results show that the governor has, so far, won in 12 local governments out of the 20 in Bauchi State.

However, a candidate of the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (ETC) was able to win in only six local government areas of the state.

By 9:35pm on Sunday, the results from 18 local governments were submitted to INEC, while results were being awaited in two major councils namely, Toro and Bauchi local government areas.

Bala won in Jama’are LGA, Kirfi LGA; Bogoro; Warji; Itas Gadau; Shira; Zaki; Ganjuwa; Dass; Alkaleri; Ningi; and Tafawa Balewa local government.

While Air Marshal of APC won in Giade LGA; Gamawa; Darazo; Misau and Katagum as well as Dambam LGA.