A new Emir of Jama’are has been appointed by the Bauchi State government. He is Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi.

He replaces his late father, Alhaji Ahmad Mohammed Wabi, who passed away early in February.

The traditional ruler’s letter of appointment was conveyed him in Jama’are by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Kassim Mohammed.

Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi, therefore, becomes the 10th Emir of Jama’are,

Alhaji Nuhu Ahmed Wabi was until his appointment, the Yerima of Jama’are.

Following the appointment, Jama’are people went into jubilation mood.

