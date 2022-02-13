The Bauchi State government has banned all forms of corporal punishment in private Islamiyya schools and higher Islamic learning institutions in the state.

The commissioner for education in the state, Dr Aliyu Tilde, stated this in a statement in Bauchi.

He said the ministry would closely monitor all Islamiyya schools in the state to ensure that such behaviour is completely avoided.

The commissioner said it was improper for Islamiyya school owners and managers to be subjecting children to untold punishment in the guise of strengthening their moral behaviour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Tilde lamented that the rate at which corporal punishment was being carried out on pupils in Islamiyya schools in the state was worrisome, adding that it posed dangers to the general wellbeing of the pupils.

“Henceforth, the Ministry of Education would not hesitate to close down such schools, if found to be engaged in child molestation and the culprits will be punished appropriately. The ministry will continue to monitor schools until such dangerous behaviour is eliminated,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT