BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State government on Saturday flagged off the distribution of 50 brand new JAC pick-up operational vehicles for distribution to security agencies in the state as part of efforts to improve security and enhance their operations across the State.

The state government put the cost of the 50 vehicles at N759.5million.

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who spoke during the official flag-off of the vehicles at the premises of the Government House in Bauchi, said that the procurement of the vehicles was a testimony of the state government’s concern towards the holistic approach to security challenges which include armed robbery, cattle rustling, kidnapping, farmer/herders clashes, banditry and other criminal activities.

He said that no society can prosper with an increasing number of criminal activities perpetrated by mindless and selfish individuals, adding that the civil society is guided by the universal law of social contract where the government is charged with the responsibility of providing security and maintaining law and order.

“Tackling security problem is a collective responsibility of all of us, therefore, citizens should cooperate with the security agencies and report any suspicious activity and movements to the nearest security points for prompt action instead of taking laws into their hands or being complacent, a situation where the community becomes lukewarm in their attitude towards exercising their corporate responsibility is not going to help us,” Mohammed said.

He added that Bauchi state was facing the challenges squarely through collaboration with various security agencies, traditional institutions and other major stakeholders, hence the protection of lives and properties of the citizens is one of the cardinal objectives of this administration.

According to the governor, the operational vehicles will ease the movement of security operatives and ensure prompt response to emergencies, adding that the vehicles are well equipped with communication gadgets that will facilitate communication in any part of rural areas in the state.

Also speaking, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Federal Operations, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, said that security is capital intensive that needs funding, particularly in the area of procurement for equipment for an effective and efficient performance.

IGP Baba noted that one of the logistic constraints facing the police force was inadequate serviceable vehicles for visibility policing in the form of vehicular patrol, adding that most vehicles used by criminal elements move at a veracious speed that police vehicles find it difficult to catch up with them, which he noted was a big minus for the police.

“The provision of these vehicles is a moral booster for our police men to discharge their statutory duties by ensuring quality service delivery to the citizens. The logistic support has come at a good time as this laudable gesture has the capacity to serve as catalysts in our renewed vigour to fight crime and criminality in the country,” Kokumo said.

Nigeria Army 33 Artillery Brigade got four operational vehicles, Nigerian Police Force received 16 vehicles, Federal Road Safety Corps received two vehicles, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) received two vehicles, and Bauchi Road Traffic Agency got four vehicles.

Others were the Department of State Security (DSS), which got two operational vehicles, State Sharia Commission (Hisbah) received one vehicle, State Vigilante received one vehicle, Peace and Security Corp received one vehicle, hunters group got four vehicles, Traffic Management received one vehicle, amongst others.