By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi State government said it has sanitised its payroll system and removed 715 ghost workers from the payroll.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Sabiu Baba, who made the disclosure at a press conference in Bauchi on Wednesday after the State Executive Council meeting, said more work is being done to completely rid the state civil service of corruption.

He said the aim of the press briefing was to keep the people of the state abreast with the progress the government was making in addressing issues regarding workers’ salaries in the state.

Baba argued that the intention of the committee set up about four weeks ago was to have a sanitised payroll system.

“Since we came, there has been hues and cries that there are many ghost workers in the state payroll, the intention is to address that issue squarely and from what we have started, we have seen that there are lots of evidence that there are ghost workers and so many malpractices.

“The early system for payment of salaries and wages in Bauchi State has been compromised. There is a collusion between the beneficiaries and the staff to the extent that the software we are using has been opened to a lot of manipulations. Therefore, we cannot place any reliability on it,” he added.

LEADERSHIP recall that the state government had been battling ghost worker menace in the civil service since the time of the immediate past Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.