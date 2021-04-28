By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State government said it has settled backlog of debts amounting to N700million owed the Bauchi State Fertiliser Company, even as it has approved additional N1billion loans to the company to boost production ahead of this year’s farming season.

The state governor, Bala Mohammed, made the disclosure yesterday when he paid a visit to the company in continuation of his projects inspection tour across the state.

Governor Mohammed said the resolve of the government to settle the backlog and the loan approval was to bolster the company to enable it supply fertiliser to all farmers in the state and the northeast.

“With the financial support given to it by the government, the company could extend the supply to other parts of the north, considering the fact that 99 per cent of the population of Bauchi state is made up of farmers and only one per cent are civil servants.

“Almost all the federal allocations we collect monthly amounting to N6 billion N7billion are expended on salaries. We, therefore, feel that we must boost agriculture and support our farmers who produce food for us”.

Governor Mohammed urged the company to deploy the resources in boosting local production capacity for its domestic customers.

The chairman of the company, Alhaji Bappa Aliyu Misau, thanked the governor for the gesture, saying the money would boost the company’s production and profits.