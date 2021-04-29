ADVERTISEMENT

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has suspended an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Idris, of Azare in Katagum local government area of the state for alleged violation of the ethics of preaching sermons in the state.

The suspension of the Imam was contained in a statement with reference number: MORA&CR/S/OFF/04/II/26 dated April 27, 2021 signed by Alh. Ahmad Aliyu Jalam, the Commissioner, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Community Relations and Social Welfare.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to the manner of your preaching and sermons. The report revealed that you are castigating the companions of our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) while conducting your preaching.”

It further contained that, “This attitude is a clear violation of the conduct and ethics of preaching, that is capable of raising people’s tension and certainly leads to the violation of law and order which the Government may not tolerate”.

“Consequently, you are suspended from conducting preaching and leading congregational prayers in any part of the State in the interest of peace. You are advised to abide by this instruction in your own interest as the Security Agencies will ensure strict compliance.”