Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has completed modalities for the commencement of massive administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The executive chairman of the agency, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed, in a statement, said the exercise which is supported by USAID and Breakthrough Action Nigeria is billed to kick off today (Wednesday) across the 323 political wards in the state.

He said already, over 411 teams of mobile vaccinators had also been mobilized and were scheduled to visit strategic places to administer the vaccines on interested individuals.

Muhammed called on people of the state to avail themselves of the opportunity to get vaccinated against the dreaded Coronavirus.

He assured the people of the state that the vaccines are safe and efficient, adding the fight against the disease is far from over considering the various mutations being recorded across the globe.

The chairman also informed people of the state that the COVID-19 vaccine is available free of charge in secondary and some primary health care facilities across the 20 local government areas.

