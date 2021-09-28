The Bauchi State government has revealed its plans to rebuild the state secretariat of the the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to journalists to carry out their assignments and discharge their responsibilities efficiently.

This was disclosed by the 6state deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, while declaring open the State Council of NUJ’s 2020 press week/lecture, which was held at the Development Exchange Center in Bauchi on Tuesday.

Tela, who was the special guest of honour, said that the state government and the journalists have enjoyed harmonious working relationship since the inception of the present administration, pointing out that journalists in the state are partners in progress.

The deputy governor also urged journalists to be objective, accurate and balanced in their reportage in order to protect the integrity of their pofession.

“I’d like to remind you of the need to uphold objectivity, fairness, balance and accuracy and the hallmark of the journalism profession in order to maintain the credibility of the profession and to safeguard the country from the menace of fake news, social media speeches that are gradually becoming the order of the day.

“And I think this is where we have a lot of work before us. This fake news, social media and many others have become so uncontrollable.

“Some governments across the world, including that of Nigeria, have introduced legislation to limit social media, fake news into the society, but unfortunately, it is not enforceable. Somehow, we have not been able to enforce it.

“This social media, hate speeches, fake news and the rest of them, it is not only here in Nigeria, even in the advanced economies, countries that are grandfathers to the journalism profession is a problem and they are trying to see how they can contain it,” Tela said.

In his address, the State NUJ chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, commended the state government for the support it has given journalists to discharge their duties without any form of intimidation.

He said that the week-long activities of the press week of the NUJ were geared toward keeping journalists abreast with the latest trends and developments in the profession in order to perform their duties effectively even as he thanked the state government for giving journalists in the state the enabling environment to work and be productive.