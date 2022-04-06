Bauchi State Executive Council has approved N514 million for the purchase of transformers and cables for rural communities in the state.

The project which is domiciled with the state Ministry of Power, Science and Technology will be implemented through direct labour.

The commissioner for power, science and technology, Maryam Garba Bagel, said of the approved money, N319 million would be used to reconnect 37 communities to the national grid and N195 million would be used to purchase transformers and their accessories for 200 communities.

She said the strategy for the implementation of the project will help the government cut down expenses, adding that some of the communities to be reconnected to the national grid have been without power for between two and 10 years.

The Bauchi State government has also approved N20 billion for the construction of rural roads across four local government areas of the state.

The roads to be constructed are Miya to Soro in Ganjuwa local government; Rishi to Tulu to Tama in Toro local government; Rimin-Zayam to Polchi connecting Toro and Dass local government areas and Misau to Miya linking Misau local government area to Ganjuwa local government area.

Other road projects approved are the rehabilitation of critical rural roads including Mararaban Liman Katagum Road, Yashi to Guguri road and some township roads in Azare. The roads cover over 200 kilometres.