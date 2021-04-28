BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Bauchi State commissioner for Religious Affairs & Community Development, Ahmed Aliyu Jalam, yesterday said that a credible intelligence report has reached his office indicating a spate of unethical approach to propagation by a few Islamic clerics in some parts of the state.

According to the commissioner, one of the clerics had gone to the extent of preaching against the nobility and pious position of the Holy Prophet as well as casting aspersion on the companions of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in his teaching and sermon.

Jalam said the state government has viewed the preaching as a serious violation of the Bauchi State Islamic Code for preaching and other related matters.

He warned that the state government would not tolerate any form of breach in the conduct of religious preaching across the state, saying the Ramadan period should be utilized by all preachers to achieve unity through moderation and respect for the teachings and practices of the Holy Prophet (SAW).

Accordingly, he advised religious preachers to adhere strictly to the guidelines and code of procedures in the conduct of their preaching to ensure religious tolerance and harmony amongst their followers.

The religious affairs commissioner assured that the state government will continue to closely monitor their activities.