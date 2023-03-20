Incumbent governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to be declared winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in the State.

The results of the election being presented to the gubernatorial election returning officer, Professor Abdulkarim Sabo Mohammed, vice chancellor of Federal university, Dutse, Jigawa State, at the State Collation Centre, showed that Governor Bala won in 13 local government areas out of the 19 LGA results collated in the State so far.

However, the candidate of the major opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), won in only six local government areas of the State.

As at 9:35pm on Sunday night, the results from 18 local governments have been collated, while only two local government areas were still outstanding.

Governor Bala won the election in Jama’are; Kirfi; Bogoro; Warji; Itas Gadau; Shira; Zaki; Ganjuwa; Dass; Alkaleri; Ningi, Tafawa Balewa, and Toro local government areas so far, while his closest challenger and APC candidate won in Giade; Gamawa; Darazo; Misau; Katagum, and Dambam LGAs of the State so far.