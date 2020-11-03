Muktar Gidado is senior special assistant (Media/Publicity) to the governor of Bauchi State, Bala Muhammed. In this interview with ERNEST NZOR, the seasoned journalist spoke on some critical issues in the state.

What is your assessment of the return of Bauchi State to PDP?

So far, the PDP as the ruling party in Bauchi State is rendering the expected support and cooperation to the governor who, in turn has achieved feats in several areas within the few months of his stay in office. Through his concerted effort and sleepless nights burning the midnight oil, Bauchi State is now one of the most peaceful states within the country which was achieved through determined and focused leadership anchored on probity.

The governor was able to restore the people’s confidence in government with his brand of stewardship evenly distributed. That was earlier eroded by past monumental cases of corrupt practices and greed.

The inherited problem of epileptic water supply to Bauchi metropolis and environs would soon be history. The 2,500 housing projects are at advanced stages of completion in the six emirates. Agriculture has received adequate attention just as healthcare delivery and education. The government is not leaving any stone unturned until the mandate of the electorate is justified within the time frame.

How do you react to the outrage generated by the ban on commercial motorcycle operation in Bauchi metropolis?

It was absolutely necessary to ban the operation of commercial motorcycle (achaba) in Bauchi metropolis to save lives. It was banned because of the devastating effect of COVID-19. The governor had no option than to ban it and save innocent lives. After the ban, the governor placed an order for the supply of 1,000 tricycles (Keke NAPEP) as replacement to cushion the hardship associated with the ban and to ease transportation. The ban was in good faith, in the interest of humanity and not for any other reason as advanced by detractors of the good intention.

But there are allegations that the said 1,000 Keke NAPEP were diverted?

That’s news! I doubt the authenticity of that allegation because the governor gave specific directive on how the tricycles should be purchased from government by interested persons.

They were not distributed free but there was subsidy attached to enable those, former motorcycle operators benefit from the gesture. There was no case of diversion reported even by the motorcycle union to government. Instead, the governor was showered with praises and prayers for addressing the plight of those former motorcycle operators. There was no case of fraud in the distribution and purchase. The whole transaction was handled by government appointed representatives. If there was any shoddy deal, it was not brought to the attention of government.

What is your take on the defection of Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara?

The defection was okay because he owns his mind and decides what is good for him. But it was an unfortunate event that took us by surprise and taught us a lesson on trust. We least expected such a confidant of the governor, who actively participated in the planning of the rescue mission in 2019 to have suddenly defected without a convincing reason. Hon. Dogara was frustrated by the very party he co-founded in 2014, APC. He returned to the party that provided him its platform in 2007 and was welcomed.

He was provided all the necessary support to prove his political superiority over his detractors in the APC that frustrated him out. But suddenly, without cause, he returned to the APC. What was more, annoying in his defection were the baseless allegations he made to ridicule the very government he co-founded in 2019. There was never a moment he had any misunderstanding with the governor or the government. He was a respected senior stakeholder in the government with a say. Although, he had his plans which we couldn’t stop him, but his sudden defection without genuine reason may affect his political future. He has lost the confidence of the people across the political divide and may not regain it easily even with his claim of political experience. As a senior stakeholder, he could have drawn the attention of the governor or at least that of the party leadership to his grievance. He only made a sudden defection for a hidden intention which no one could have stopped him. What we all expected from him was to show maturity and defect honorably without malice. Let it be on record that the governor has no personal grudge against Hon. Dogara and his defection. In fact, he still respects Dogara as a junior brother in the struggle to develop Bauchi state. There is no love lost between the two as agents of destabilisation may trade. The governor has since slept over what transpired and is forging ahead to justify the mandate he enjoys.

What do you have to say about others that also defected?

First, it is the right of persons to be in politics or not. It is their right to belong to a particular party at any given time since there is no law that says the contrary. Therefore, defection from one party to another is not new. It has been like that since the first republic and it cannot be different from the present case. As some defect to opposition parties, others defect from opposition parties to the ruling party.

That is the beauty of democracy. For instance, in 2007, Malam Isa Yuguda and his associates were frustrated out of the then ruling party in Bauchi State. Yuguda defected to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) before he later defected back to the very party that refused him its platform to contest in 2007. My boss was affected then by the frustration from the PDP that forced him to defect to ANPP to contest Bauchi south senatorial election in 2007 which he won. When he was offered ministerial position by the PDP led federal government, he defected from ANPP to PDP after consultations with ANPP stakeholders in Bauchi State and at the national level. He defected with genuine reasons to save the polity from unnecessary mudslinging and confrontation and nursed no grudge against ANPP. Instead, he maintained a cordial relationship with the party to avoid misinterpreting his new role in national politics as a minister. That is the beauty of it all.

Therefore, defection from one party to another as an option to those concerned with genuine reason may not be bad and cannot be stopped. In our case, we always wish those defectors the best wherever they may find themselves.

Our worry is that they should not see their defection as a licence to destabilise the polity in our state for selfish interest. Let us jointly build the state from different platforms as good players. Governor Bala is not a confrontational politician. He respects all and is a listening and pragmatic leader that believes in the even distribution of amenities within available resources.

There are insinuations in some quarters that your principal, Governor Bala Muhammed, is planning to defect to APC. How do you react to this?

This is the first time I hearing this folk tale which you rightly said is a rumour. The rumour remains a rumour which is infantile and laughable. At any rate, the governor is yet to respond to that rumour of defection to another party so far. As you may not know, when people see some leadership qualities in you, they tend to use all available destructive mechanisms to pull you down. My boss is not a political novice. He is not new to political abracadabra.

He has the capacity and expertise to confront political challenges thrown on his way. Let us not rush to accepting what may not be possible for now. But mind you, he has the right like any other person to decide his political future without courting trouble or rancor.

If he decides to join APC, it is his inalienable right and is not the first in history. I know of the cordiality between my boss and President Buhari which was built since 2007. I know how desperate APC wants the membership of my boss. It all depends on how things work out themselves. But he has not shown any sign of defection from where he is today.

If your boss finally defects to APC, what will his relationship be like with former President Goodluck Jonathan?

It will still be cordial as usual. But let us wait first before building castles in the air. I cannot put words into his mouth. He has his political plans that I may not know for now. May be APC is trying to reach out to him to tap from his un-matched leadership qualities. Let us watch as journalists in search of what makes the news so that we make the lead story.

What is your take on the cases of several resignations in the government?

That is normal in any serious system. Those that cannot keep to pace have, to honorably resign to save face. There is nothing wrong with resigning from a system one cannot keep pace with. It is either you tighten your belt to do the expected, or you vacate the seat for more serious persons that can deliver.

It has been alleged that the recently conducted local government election in the state was rigged in favour of PDP. What do you have to say about this?

Government rigged the elections for what and why? Who in the government master-minded the rigging as you said? As for the government, all arrangements put-in-place were transparent for free and fair elections. Security agencies and other accredited non-governmental organisations worked hard for a hitch-free election.

Anyone that attempted to rig the elections could have regretted his action. Government was determined to conduct a hitch-free election that couldn’t have been scuttled by any rigger. That is for sure and there are no two ways about that!

What is the update on the Recovery Committee Report?

It is under study for implementation within the confines of the law.