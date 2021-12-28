Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed has said that the 20 local government councils in the state are now financially autonomous, having independently started paying their staff salaries last month.

He said, “Already we have empowered the spirit of autonomy for the local government councils, we are giving them all their resources and they have started paying their staff salaries as from last month.”

The governor who was speaking while receiving a delegation of the state chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during a Christmas Reception at the Government House said, “And to our appreciation, we discovered that nobody in the local governments was excluded in the last salaries payment.”

“We have paid salaries and we have been paying salaries. People are simply creating exclusion with the nominal roll in order to cause disaffection between us. Maybe out of the thousands of workers we are paying, some people will deliberately be excluded, but the government is paying 100% money required for salaries,” he added.

He said the government is doing its best to make sure such exclusion where some people are getting removed deliberately from the payroll would soon be a thing of the past.

“We have established a portal at the ministry of finance under the head of service. Anybody whose salary is not paid should go there and he/she will be paid immediately.

“Pertaining to gratuities, we inherited over N28 billion arrears, we cannot perform miracle. We are paying you as we get some little money that is in excess of the salaries, so far we have paid so much and by the time we get more excess, definitely we will pay our workers who have exited”, he said.

According to him, government is trying to make sure that the payroll has integrity to be driven by nominal roll that is robust with accurate data.

“We must get correct number of workers, but as Muslims and Christians we must fear God, some people are collecting double salaries, others are collecting allowances that are not their own,” he added.

“You can see that we get N7 billion from the federation account, and at the end of the day, we end up paying salaries, and yet some people say they were not getting salaries. I know as a civil servant, I have an obligation to pay salaries, and that’s why I’m paying.

“We are making sure we are raising our IGR and that’s why we are doing all these projects. You can see a brand new Government House here, we are doing it for you, and it is not for me. So the issue is that we must leave legacies and landmarks, and we work hard to make you proud,” he said.

“So, therefore, I must perform, I must build roads, schools, hospitals and maternity facilities, and you can see the number we have built all over so that you can enjoy or improve the quality of your life,” he added.

On his part, the chairman of Bauchi State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Abraham Damina Dimeus, appreciated the governor for supporting Christians with Christmas gifts, describing it as a good gesture.

The CAN chairman said to reciprocate the governor’s gesture, the association in collaboration with churches has embarked on massive prayers for the success of the present administration in the state.

Rev. Dimeus who spoke on behalf of the community said, “The Christian community is enjoying your administration since you came on board, you have not shown any form of discrimination against the Christian community, you have carried us along in the affairs of governance”.

The Christian community however reminded the governor to fulfill his promises of a new graveyard as the current one is filled up and completion of the CAN Centre and College of Nursing as well as a functional vehicle for mobility.

In his remarks, speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman commended the Christian community for the exhibition of good followership in the state stressing that it is only in unity that progress can be made.