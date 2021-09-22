A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Musa Bayero has expressed hope for the return of the state to the party in the next political dispensation.

Muhammed, who is aspiring for the chairmanship of the party in the state told journalists that the people of the state are not happy with the present Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration in the state.

He told journalists one of the reasons he is in the race is to pave way for the return of the state to APC which ran the affairs of the state between 2015 and 2019.

“I am in the race because the APC in Bauchi State lost in the year 2019. We as APC believe it is time”, he said, adding that

“We always try to ensure our efforts reap the expected desire of the people of our state.”

“Bauchi State does not like any PDP leadership anymore. The government and the people of Bauchi state must come under the governing body of the federation.

“So, it is on this note that I want to say that Bauchi state must be brought back to the limelight in order to achieve the desired results of governance at the federal, state, and even at the local government level.

“I want to inform everybody that Bauchi state has over 80% members of APC in the whole population. So, we are going to make sure they come back in full force and determine to give APC victory at both the governorship and presidential elections.