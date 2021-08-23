Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council has suspended the earlier ban placed on the coverage of police activities in the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the union last month placed the ban on covering police activities following an assault on the reporter of African Independent Television (AIT) by members of the police Rapid Response Squad in the state.

NUJ in Bauchi reviewed the earlier directive given to its members to give total blackout to all police activities as a result of a series of attacks on journalists by some overzealous police officers while carrying out their official duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement by the Bauchi State NUJ secretary, Comrade Isah Garba Gadau said the union considered the lifting of the ban following the concern shown to the plight of the assaulted journalist by the state commissioner of police, Mr Sylvester Abiodun Alabi.

The commissioner of police, Sylvester Alabi has also promised to work harmoniously with media practitioners in the best interest of the people of the state.

Mr Isah Gadau explained that the state police command has shown remorse over the incident, redeemed its pledge of settling the medical bills of the assaulted journalist, replaced his missing tools and sanctioned perpetrators of the act.

The Bauchi NUJ scribe therefore advised media houses in the state to resume publicising activities of the state police command with a view to strengthening the relationship between the media and the police.