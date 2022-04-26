Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has declared last Friday’s Abuja High Court ruling which declared vacant the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro federal constituency seat occupied by Hon Yakubu Dogara as a strong message to “political prostitutes.”

It said the judgement brings to the fore the need for political actors especially aspirants to be principled rather than taking platforms of political parties as mere tools of winning elections.

The party noted the consistency, thoroughness, and clarity with which the court has been handing down its verdict on cases touching on cross carpeting or defection, adding that this could not have come at a more appropriate time than now when activities for the 2023 elections are picking up.

The party had challenged in court Dogara’s defection from the PDP to APC after winning the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro federal constituency seat in the 2019 general election.

In a reaction to the judgement, state PDP chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said, “As a matter of fact, the court through his lordship’s sound reasoning, well considered analysis, findings and conclusions represents the correct position of the law as regards the facts and circumstances of Hon. Dogara’s action constituted the suit in reference in the context of the clear provisions of Section 68 (1) (g) of the 1999 Constitution FRN (as amended).”

Akuyam who wondered how Dogara could dump a party at any time after winning election without any just cause, said “It is thus our firm belief that justice has been well served.”

“It is equally a fact that the judgement which is coming on the heels of similar decisions of the Court as delivered by their Lordships’ Taiwo Taiwo and Inyang Ekwo have further espoused and developed the jurisprudential horizon on the issue in Nigeria”, Akuyam submitted.

According to him, the judgement delivered on Friday at the Federal High Court Abuja division presided by His Lordship Honourable Justice F.D. Okorowo, upheld the argument of the plaintiffs and granted the clients a declaration of the seat of Hon. Yakuru Dogara as the member representing Dass/Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro federal constituency in Bauchi State vacant.

Akuyam said the judgement has presented a good opportunity to the PDP to reclaim its seat through a bye-election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).