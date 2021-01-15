DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a Bauchi House of Assembly lawmaker, Abdulmumuni Ningi who represented Ningi Constituency in the last Assembly.

DSP Wakil said the kidnappers tracked their prey around 8pm on Thursday closed to Yuguda guest house in Bauchi metropolis.

In a WhatsApp Chat, DSP Wakil confirmed the abduction of the lawmaker to LEADERSHIP.

Wakil told LEADERSHIP that the kidnappers who were four in number trailed their victim when he was coming from to his house around the BSADP area at Isa Yuguda Guest House.

The PPRO said the kidnappers who were in possession of firearms, seized their victim and drove away.

Asked whether yesterday’s kidnapping suggests the level of a security vulnerability in Bauchi State, the PPRO said; “Security situations or incidences like this have their own peculiarities, but I want to assure you that the Bauchi State Police Command is doing all it could to ensure that the State is secured. “And I’m sure you can see that from the recent arrest we have been making. Recently we paraded a lot of criminals before the press, and we will continue to do that to ensure that all criminal elements in the state face the wrath of the law”, he said.

He called on the public to take their personal security seriously, adding that the public should volunteer with useful information that would help security agencies rid the state of crimes.