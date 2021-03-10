ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government says it has received 80,570 out of the 150,000 doses of COVID -19 vaccine allocated to the State by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Sen Baba Tela, the State Deputy Governor, who disclosed this while receiving the vaccine at the Cold store of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), on Wednesday, hinted that the first beneficiaries of the vaccine will be frontline health workers, government officials, security, traditional and religious leaders.

The Deputy Governor who described the vaccine as “potent” says it has been administered across the world.

“The vaccine is potent, and all those who took it are doing well. WHO has approved it, therefore, we in Bauchi are ready to take it”

Tela who is the Chairman of the State Taskforce Committee on COVID-19 and Lassa Fever said that the vaccination in Bauchi State will commence on Thursday.

He said the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir will lead other top government officials to take the vaccine after which others in the Legislature and security will take their turns.

“The vaccine will be taken to all the 20 LGAs and 323 wards in the state where it will be administered to frontline health workers and other vulnerable people including aged and children”, he said

The Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed said that the vaccine arrived in Bauchi late Tuesday night and was taken straight into the cold store as directed by the NPHCDA in order to maintain its potency.

He said the vaccine will be administered immediately in line with the direction of its usage, adding that the government will ensure that the vaccine went round everybody in the state in order to keep the state COVID-19 free.