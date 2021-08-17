Second oldest mosque in Bauchi, Yelwan Kagadama Jumu’at Masjid, has been reconstructed by the state government at the sum of N40 million and commissioned by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

The deputy speaker of the Bauch State House of Assembly, Danlami Ahmad Kawule, unveiled the mosque on behalf of the governor, where he spoke on the relevance of the Kagadama Mosque at Yelwa, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis to Muslims.

Kawule commended the governor for the reconstruction of other mosques across the state for the growth and development of Islam.

Welcoming the Muslim faithful, the chief host and chairman of Bauchi local government council, Mahmood Baba Ma’aji Abubakar commended the spirit of Governor Bala Mohammed in promoting multi-religious facets in Bauchi State, and urged people to rally round his administration.

The state immediate past commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs and chairman of the occasion, Abdulrazaz Nuhu Zaki, said the state government expended N40 million towards the completion of the mosque.

Zaki said but for the intervention of Governor Bala Mohammed on the project, it would not have been completed as work started on it 22 years ago.

He commended the foresight of the Yelwa Muslim community led by Imam Mansur Isah Yelwa of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) who sought the assistance of the Bauchi state government in the completion of the mosque reconstruction work.