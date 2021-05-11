BY HARUNA MOHAMMED, Bauchi

The chairman, Bauchi taskforce on illegal motor parks and traders, Air Commodore Tijjani Baba Gamawa (rtd) has vowed to stop illegal business of commercial motorcyclists and trading on major highways in the state.

Baba Gamawa who made this known during a press briefing in his office yesterday warned that the task force will not relent in arresting road traffic offenders in the state.

Gamawa who is also the chairman of Bauchi State Road Traffic Agency (BAROTA) said the recent law banning commercial motorcycle business in the state remained intact, adding that so far, it has arrested over 100 violators for illegal parking and picking of passengers outside the parks.

“The other issue that I want the press to know is that the issue of Acaba ban in Bauchi State remains, there is no Acaba in Bauchi State,”,Baba Gamawa said.

According to him, “I want to bring to the notice of everybody, to the notice of the people of Bauchi that, that law is still there and we are going to enforce it immediately, they should know that the law is still there, we have not forgotten it”.

Gamawa who observed that some tricycle operators are in the habit of carrying spare drivers, noted that the agency will not tolerate such attitude, adding that only one driver is allowed for tricycle operators.

“You will see that they carry two spare drivers. As a result of that we have noticed a lot of insecurity in the state, so henceforth, from today, anybody with tricycle carrying a spare driver will have his tricycle impounded and get arrested for violating the law”, he warned.

Baba Gamawa raised the alarm that a lot of people have been coming to Bauchi from neighbouring states with tricycle without being registered, warning them to register or face the full wrath of the law.