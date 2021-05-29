The Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman has congratulated the Executive Governor of Bauchi State His Excellency Senator Bala Abdulkadir on his two years anniversary.

The Speaker commended the Governor for his rare leadership skills and impressive performance since his assumption as the leader of the State on 29th May, 2019, saying Governor Bala’s mastery of the art of leadership is legendary.

He explained that in the past two years democracy is redefined in Bauchi State as dividends of democracy which have never been seen are being unbundled to all nook and crannies of the State.

“Your remarkable rural and urban projects that have spread across all the nooks and crannies of Bauchi State is something we have never seen before.

“In just two years you have strategically placed the State on the coast to greatness by transforming all institutions which were at the State of comatose and all sectors of human endeavours.

“These giant strides are made possible by your commitment to give the best to your dear State and our resolution in the 9th Assembly to serve the State selflessly by helping you to actualize your dream for the State through our legislative functions. In the past two years, you have worked with us with all sense of responsibility, decorum and respect of the sanctity of the legislative arm.

“You are indeed a blessing and true son of Bauchi State whom we are all proud of. Posterity will surely judge you as true Democrat and builder of modern Bauchi State.” The Speaker said.

While thanking the people of Bauchi State for their love and overwhelming support to Governor Bala, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman enjoined him to maintain the lane and initiate more policies and programmes as Bauchi is becoming the envy of all Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

He assured the Governor of the continued support and cooperation of the Bauchi Assembly to his administration, saying the synergy they built will continue to work for the development of the State