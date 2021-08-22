The Bauchi State government has reiterated its resolve to cancel all land allocations made from at last minutes of the former administration in the state, saying the earlier directives were still in force.

A Government House statement said a circular titled; ‘Stoppage of Land Allocations Across the State” had been sent to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to this effect.

The statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, said the instruction was for the stoppage of all land allocations across the state, illegal parceling, sub-division of land vendors and enforcement of stop-work order on illegal development by the State Urban Development Board.

According to the statement, any allocation done from the effective date of the directives without the approval of Governor Bala Mohammed is null and void, as all illegal parceling and sub-division of land by vendors are prohibited.

Alhaji Ibrahim Kashim said the State Urban Development Board had been directed to enforce stop-work order on all illegalities without further delay, warning that any government official found guilty of flouting the directive would severely be dealt with.