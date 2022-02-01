Wheat farmers in Warji local government area of Bauchi state have complained over the late supply of inputs and other irrigation materials to enhance their operation.

They made the complaint when the council’s director of Agriculture and Natural Resources Alhaji Mohammad Bappa Abubakar paid visit to the wheat farmers in their farmland at the Zuma farming area of the state.

Some of the farmers said the delay in the supply of irrigation machines and fertilizers; has hampered their activities seriously.

On his part Alhaji Sale Adamu Abubakar who appreciated the local council for its concern for their farming activities called on others to emulate the success of the wheat farming in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director of agriculture and Natural Resources said the aim of the visit was to access the progress made in the Wheat production initiative of the federal government and support the farmers for the success of the programme.

Abubakar said that the council would provide extension agricultural services to assist the farmers in the area to get a bumper harvest.

ADVERTISEMENT