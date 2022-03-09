A Bauchi State woman, Halimah Ahmadu, has filed a case before a Bauchi Shari’ah Court seeking a mutual divorce from her husband, Alhassan Habib Jibrin after spending 12 years in the marriage that produced three kids.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Halimah’s latest attempt is the result of her dissatisfaction with an earlier judgement of a Kano State Sharia Court on her complaint in case No CV/216/20 on the argument of a lack of jurisdiction to entertain the matter. Later, Halimah challenged the decision of the court in case No SCA/KN/CV/151/2021 at the Kano Shari’ah Court of Appeal but withdrew the case.

She argued in a case no USCI/BH/CVF/66/2021 at the Bauchi State Upper Shari’a Court that continuous stay in the conjugation could lead her to commit sin, something that she abhors doing. Therefore, she seeks a judgement of the court allowing her to pay back the N420,000 dowry that her husband Alhassan Jibrin paid in 2009 when they were tied in the marriage in line with the provisions of section21 rule 1(1)(2)(3) of Bauchi State civil shari’ah Rules Procedures.

The presiding judge, Hussaini A Turaki ordered the dissolution of the marriage and asked the plaintiff to pay the N420,000 dowry paid to them, and give 30 days to whoever is not satisfied to file an appeal in a judgement delivered on 28th February, 2022.

Alhassan, Halimah’s husband who is based in London, through his counsel filed an appeal on the judgement earlier passed on in favour of his wife, insisting that she secured the latest judgement having started a case she filed against him in Kano.

Barrister Usman Bappah Darazo, counsel to the appellant who was accompanied by five other lawyers described what the defendant did as an “abuse of court processes because she had earlier filed a suit before Upper Shari’ah Court Kano, in a suit No CV/216/20, and the court struck out the suit for lacks of jurisdiction and filed an appeal before Shari’ah Court of Appeal Kano, in a suit No SCA/KN/CV/151/2021, but she later withdrew the appeal and file a fresh case in Bauchi.

“The judgement of Kano Upper Shari’ah court still subsist, and it’s not good for the appellant to go on forum shopping by knocking at the doors of different courts just to get what will please her and asked the court to ask her to go back and follow her appeal,” they argued.

Counsel to the defendant Umar Sa’id said the complainant has every right to file a suit before the Bauchi Shari’ah court because she has finished with all the cases filed in Kano and urged the court to entertain the suit and to dissolve the marriage between the complainant and her husband.

However, counsel to the appellant applied for a motion seeking an order asking the parties involved to maintain the status pending the determination of the matter by the court, arguing that “once a notice of appeal is filed against the judgement of the lower court in a matrimonial cause, it is an automatic stay.”