By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa had charged all staff of the commission to be disciplined and dedicated to their duties.

Spokesperson of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren said Bawa, in his first interface with staff at the headquarters upon assumption of office, expressed delight at the goodwill exhibited by staff over his appointment. He said though a number of staff are happy to have a chairman who is a friend to many, he was, however, going to be firm and would not tolerate indiscipline in any form, including lateness to work and indecent or improper dressing.

“The rule says you must be in the office by 8am and close by 5pm if you have no pending work. But it is unacceptable for you to come in by 9am and close by 3pm and you expect to earn a full salary,” he said. He said he has fair knowledge of the agency and its challenges, but assured that the challenges were surmountable.

The EFCC boss also said his mission was not to undo what had been done by his predecessors but to seek to improve the fortunes of the Commission, going forward.

He called for renewed commitment to the anti-graft campaign by all staff through dedicated service, devoid of sloppiness and other forms of indiscipline. “All Staff are important in this fight against corruption from the top to the least. So, I invite everyone to bring ideas and best practices that will help to organize and recalibrate the Commission in order to make it a better place. I am a part of you and I know the challenges, “he said. Bawa also promised to prioritize staff welfare and systems improvement through application of digital technology and intelligence during his tenure.

He said a directorate of intelligence would soon be created as the hub of Intel creation to bolster the commission’s investigation activities.