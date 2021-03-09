By Ejike Ejike, Abuja
The executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa had charged all staff of the commission to be disciplined and dedicated to their duties.
He said though a number of staff are happy to have a chairman who is a friend to many, he was, however, going to be firm and would not tolerate indiscipline in any form, including lateness to work and indecent or improper dressing.
He said he has fair knowledge of the agency and its challenges, but assured that the challenges were surmountable.
“All Staff are important in this fight against corruption from the top to the least. So, I invite everyone to bring ideas and best practices that will help to organize and recalibrate the Commission in order to make it a better place. I am a part of you and I know the challenges, “he said.
Bawa also promised to prioritize staff welfare and systems improvement through application of digital technology and intelligence during his tenure.