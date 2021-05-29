Unlike every small lakes in Bayelsa and Niger Delta region, fishing in the lake must be a spiritual agreement between Crocodiles and the inhabitants of the community.

The Lake, which is relatively unknown to visitors and some Bayelsa indigenes alike, is surrounded with mystical stories and beliefs. It is said that Lake Adigbe is named after the Priesthood of the Lake. This awe inspiring Lake was discovered by a woman, named Summu, who was fishing around the bush centuries ago before the earth lost her innocence.

The Paramount ruler,(AMANANAOWEI) of Ossiamaowei Kingdom- HRH Bethany Amos Edike, while speaking with newsmen during the annual Adigbe Fishing Festival ,said the magical Lake is home to assorted fishes.

According to him, “But it is was also guarded by Crocodiles (believed to be deities) which vehemently prevented humans from fishing in the Lake. The deities were eventually appeased by the Priest of the Lake using a ‘Juju’ called ‘Okoroso’. “

“Because, both humans and the crocodiles are in one accord, humans are free to fish in the lake, put their hands in the lake without being harmed by the Crocodiles. The friendly Crocodiles, though seldom seen, warmly welcome indigenes and visitors alike to the serene, tropical ambience of the Lake”.

“The Crocodiles do not feed from the fish in the lake…another wonderful mystery of this enchanting Adigbe Lake which portrays a harmonious relationship between man and Mother Nature.

It is the custom of the Ijaw people around the lake to prevent anyone from harming or killing the Crocodiles”.

“The Adigbe Fishing and Feasting Festival is an annual celebration which avails fishermen and tourists opportunity to fish exclusively with hooks and fishing nets. Vast species of fish can be found in the Lake including: Long fish (Aba), Cat fish, Apedu, Silver and Gold fish, Tilapia, Jellyfish, Mud fish, among others.

Interestingly, the fish when roasted and dried have a salty taste”.

Story of discovery

The Paramount Ruler, HRH Bethany Amos Edike , while recounting the history of the lake,which is considered over 500 years old, affirm that the awe inspiring Lake was discovered by a woman, named Summu, who was fishing around the bush centuries ago before the earth lost her innocence. Towards evening that fateful day, Sommu came across a very small fish hole with many fish.

“The following morning, she and her seven daughters (for she had no son), went to the small fish hole to dig it. Suddenly!… the earth quaked, a gust of wind uprooted several ancient trees in the thick forests, thunder and lightning clashed in the red sky, as the seemingly small fish hole erupted like a volcano!!!

Summu and her seven daughters were petrified that they ran in different directions. As they ran, with the soles of their feet touching the back of their heads, the small fish hole erupted into seven different directions taken by the seven daughters. The seven daughters were never again to be seen by mortal eyes.

The mother, Summu escaped from the lake to the present Apoi Creek which happens to be the only channel linking the lake to the river which is named after her (Summu).

Fishing festival

Due to the belief surrounding the lake, the Fishing festival is held annually and huge catches are made by those who participate. The 2021 Adigbe Fishing and Feasting Festival was held on the 19th of May and had the Presence of the Sagbama Local Government Chairman, Hon. Alale Embeleakpo Prosper.

Hon. Alale Embeleakpor while taking boat cruise on the lake, expressed appreciation to mother nature and describing the lake as the first of its kind in the State and the country at large,”Am so proud to be an indigene of Sagbama and it is so unique. I can assure that the Bayelsa Governor, Senator Douye Diri need to do something about the lake. I will brief the Governor and something will done to protect and promote the lake.”

Potentials of Adigbe

The potentials of the Ossiama community is visible for all visitors and indigenes to see. The intermediaries between fish and lower trophic are visible but there is no accessible road to Ossiama community even though it is on the same mainland with Toruebeni which already has a road (under construction). For now, Ossiama Community is only accessible by boat. On the brighter side, the scenic beauty and vast tourism potential of this Lake is like a well groomed virgin waiting to be explored by the Local, State, Federal Government and the rest of the world.