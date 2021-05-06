BY Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State yesterday took a deeper dimension with the Hon Ebierien Fala Itubor-led faction opening a new secretariat in the state capital.

The faction accused the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, of failing in his leadership role.

The secretariat is located at the Dimrose junction in a building used by the former minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, during the governorship campaign of the party in 2019.

The APC secretariat is located at Bay Bridge in a building acquired by Sylva while he was the governor of Bayelsa State.

The loyalists of Sylva through a group known as the Timipre Sylva Supreme Ambassadors coordinator from Sagbama local government area led by Comrade Ebikewenemor Robert Romeo dismissed the claim against Sylva, insisting that there is no faction in Bayelsa APC.

Also speaking, the party’s organizing secretary, Comrade Tari Emperi, said Sylva has proven himself as a credible leader that accommodates all party members.

and a performing minister that has attracted more development to the state despite his party affiliation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the party is more united than before with Chief Timipre Sylva despite the frivolous claim of faction.

But LEADERSHIP gathered that the decision to open the parallel secretariat has thrown up issues among stakeholders against the style of leadership of Chief Sylva in the party.

It was gathered that most prominent stakeholders in the party, including Senator Lokpobiri, Chief David Lyon and many others have resolved to confront Sylva for the control of the party.

They cited alleged that poor leadership style of Chief Timipre Sylva was driving away party members in their numbers into the ruling PDP in the state, including the recent defection of the APC state assembly member, Hon. Daniel Charles.