Members of Bayelsa State youth chapter of the All Progressives Congress have written to the interim national chairman of the party, Governor Mai Mala Buni, over the factional crisis rocking the APC in the state.

They also called on the party leaders to broker peace among the warring APC leaders in the state.

The youths, from the 105 wards of the State, specifically called on Buni to intervene and settle the purported squabble existing among the party leaders including the minister of state for petroleum resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, the former minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and the party’s standard bearer in the 2020 governorship election, Chief David Lyon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The youths, in a communique issued at the end of the meeting convened by the coordinator of the APC National Youth Council (NYC) Comrade Robert Igali and coordinators of the eight local government areas also urged leaders of the party, who have reportedly taken the party to court, to put aside their differences and consider political solutions in the interest of the party.

They said social media-savvy members of the party should not take sides “but raise issues that will promote peace, encourage robust and frank discussions amongst the leaders of the party in the state to hasten the healing process of the party.”