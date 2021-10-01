Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has urged Bayelsans to appreciate God for the creation of the state as it has witnessed remarkable development in 25 years of its existence.

Governor Diri stated this in a statewide broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary and Bayelsa State’s 25th Anniversary aired by all the major stations in Yenagoa.

The governor noted that although the state had not developed to the level it desired to be, it had witnessed appreciable growth in terms of human and infrastructure development compared to when it was part of the old Rivers State.

While calling on all sons and daughters of the state to close ranks and support his administration to move the state forward, Diri stressed that there was no other state they can call theirs, urging them to avoid acts that would pull the state backward.

While giving an overview of achievements of the state within 25 years of creation, the governor said Bayelsa now has higher institutions that are producing quality graduates, constructed and dualised several roads linking seven local government areas as well as connected to the national grid and also has a functional airport, which commercial flight operations commenced on August 19, 2021.

He appreciated the former head of state, the late General Sani Abacha, and the founding fathers of the state for making the dream of having a homogenous Ijaw state a reality.