Bayelsa-based Sports Facilities Company, Monimichelle, has unveiled the latest Hybrid Synthetic Pitch which possesses the feature to eradicate waterlogged pitches in Africa.

The CEO of Monimichelle, Mr. Ebi Egbe, called on state governments, football club proprietors and management of professional football clubs in Africa to purchase the Hybrid Synthetic Pitch, saying it will eradicate the incidences of water logging at football Stadia.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony held at the company head office, along Imgbi Road Amarata Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Egbe explained that the latest innovative technology, which is hundred percent synthetic, remains the most sustainable football turf for Africa pitches because of its advantage of having a drainage system in every part of the grass.

He described the latest Hybrid technology as the future for Africa turf, noting that the technology requires a workable sub base drainage system which will aid the free flow of water from the pitch within the space of seconds making the turf playable in the face of downpour.

According to him, the Hybrid football pitch which is FIFA approved was produced by a foreign company which has also licensed his own company as the only Sports Facility firm that has the required standard to purchase and install the Hybrid pitch across the entire Africa’s continent.

Egbe, who hails from Ogbonbiri community in Southern Ijaw Council Area of Bayelsa State, assured Nigerians and other African nations of his renewed commitment to offer improved services in the area of sports facilities construction and maintenance within Nigeria and the entire Africa region.