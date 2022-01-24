Kidnappers of the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Trade and Investment, Federal Otokito, has made contact with his kinsmen in the Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government area of the State, demanding for a detainee swap instead of the usual ransom.

LEADERSHIP gathered yesterday that the kidnappers are demanding for the release of the father of their member arrested by the police during investigation into the abduction and the abducted commissioner will be released.

Some community sources claimed that the leader of the kidnapper gang is known and wanted by security agencies in the state for alleged involvement in kidnapping, massive illegal crude bunkering and bloody attacks on rivals in various communities in Rivers and Bayelsa State.

It was gathered that few weeks before the abduction of the Bayelsa commissioner, the notorious kidnap kingpin had approached the community for a business partnership in order to allow him vandalize the crude oil pipeline that passes through the community in exchange for monthly stipends to the Paramount ruler, Chiefs Council and Youths of the community.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deal was sealed with provision of bags of rice, live goats and cash gifts. The Paramount ruler was offered N500,000. But he reportedly rejected it.

However, Otokito got wind of the meeting and headed to the village and vowed that as a serving commissioner, he would not allow any illegitimate oil refinery to operate in the area.

The commissioner was reported to have also confronted the leader of the gang and warned them to steer clear of the forest, threatening to expose them if they attempted to carry out their illegal business.

Apparently angered by his decision to abort their plan, the alleged armed oil thieves were said to have stormed Otokito’s house at about 11 pm on Thursday and gained entrance through the kitchen.

They were said to have headed straight to his bedroom and dragged him into a waiting speedboat at gunpoint at the waterside and sped away.

The chairman of the Otuokpoti Community Development Committee, Anthony Azibaloa, condemned the abduction of the commissioner saying it as unacceptable and provoking.