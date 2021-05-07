By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

Residents of Okpoama Kingdom in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State have accused the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) of failing to stop a 14-day-old oil spillage from its Ogoda-Brass trunk line.

They said the company’s action had caused pollution, death of aquatic animals and mangrove trees in the area.

The chairman of the Chiefs’ Council of Okpoama Kingdom, Chief Inikio Sele-Dede, who issued a statement in Yenagoa, the state capital, said the spill had been reported to Agip without any response. He said the agency responsible for pollution matters, NOSDRA, had also been informed of the incident without any action.

Sele-Dede said he called a senior manager with NAOC, Engineer Dieneruo Dan-Jombo, on phone who promised to take action but refused to pick his calls after that.

He said the latest incident was the fifth spill in less than a year on the same axis of the 49-year-old Ogoda-Brass Trunk Line feeding the Brass Terminal with crude oil for export.

Efforts to get NAOC’s comment on the matter were unsuccessful as the spokesman of the company did not pick calls sent to his mobile phone.