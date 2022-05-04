The Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, in Brass local government area of Bayelsa State, King Emmanuel Ebitimi Banigo, Okpoama XXI, has endorsed the raid of spots used by drug peddlers and flogging of boys indecently dressed in the area.

The community youths and chiefs led by the chairman of the Chiefs’ Council, Chief Inikio Sam Sele-Dede, while carrying out the directive of the monarch demolished 14 drug peddling points. Also, illicit drugs suspected to be cannabis popularly known as India hemp, benzos, cocaine, LSD and codeine were found and seized.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the decision to move against the illicit drug spots in the community was provoked by the rising drug use by boys within the community which has increased violence and shabby dressing.

It was further learnt that the raid, which was carried out last Sunday, was welcomed with jubilation amongst the community folks who joined the team to carry out the demolition of the illicit drug spots.

A source within Okpoama community confirmed that scores of youths with strange haircuts and saggy trousers were apprehended and their hair style shaved. The culprits were subjected to cutting of hair and flogging.

Speaking at end of the exercise Chief Inikio Sam Sele-Dede said Okpoama has forbidden drug peddling and consumption, saying that anybody caught will be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.

He commended the resilience and commitment of the people of the community in checking drug peddling and consumption, and called on hard drug dealers to keep off the community.