The recent but yet again brazen invasion of a High Court in Bayelsa State by thugs ostensibly on the instigation of political actors has continued to receive condemnation by all and sundry in the country.

Sadly, this Impunity and shameful desecration of Bayelsa Courts is occuring for the fifth time without arrest and prosecution of culprits and their sponsors.

The hoodlums numbering about fifty overpowered the security men on duty and forced their way into Court II which was handling a pre-election suit involving the candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and destroyed the valuables of judicial officers and court properties.

The marauding hoodlums did not only manhandle but chased away lawyers and staff at the court and made away with mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

Reports even had it that a dynamite was also thrown into the court premises but was promptly disabled by the police anti-bomb squad before it could explode.

For some political analysts, the shameful desecration of a court in session and physically attacking the presiding Judge, reflects the abyss the society has descended into as many believe that the embarrasing incident gives the unfortunate impression that Nigeria is on the brinks of a state of anarchy.

While LEADERSHIP Weekend recalls that a former state governor, once led some thugs to invade a court room in the state capital, the show of shame culprits and their sponsors seem to have come to stay.

Justice Nayai Aganaba, a respected State High Court Judge with almost 35 years experience in the temple of Justice would never forget the ugly event that happened in his court in a hurry.

Aganaba, who prior to the incident had less than three days to retire from service, was chased from his exalted seat as a judge by hoodlums. In fact, he narrowedly escaped being hit by a bottle water hauled at him by the stern looking thugs.

Hoodlums, numbering over thirty,last week distrupted proceedings of a hearing on a suit into the disputed ward, local government and State congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the Bayelsa State High Court.

An official of the court said , the claimant, Alex Blackson and his brother, Osom Blackson were injured during the stampede and violence inside the court.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reported lawyers who were in Court scampered for their dear lives as they were being chased out, while those that came with the claimant were badly brutalised.

Reports also had it that the hoodlums may have been provoked by the allege insistence of the Presiding Judge, Justice Aganaba to hear the suit filed by Alex Blackson seeking the order of the court to set aside the disputed congresses of the APC held last year.

The invasion no doubt has continued to receive massive condemnations from reputable bodies, including the the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bayelsa State, Chief Dennis Otiotio-Odoni, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyratres Confraternity), Ox-Bow Marino Deck Bayelsa chapter), as well as the state Governor, Douye Diri.

A Chieftain of the APC who spoke to LEADERSHIP Weekend on condition of exclusively accused the learned judge of playing out the script of the PDP or a faction of the APC led by the former Minister of Agriculture ,Senator Lokpobiri. He described as “desperation to cash out” led to the invasion.

He said, “When the APC secured the services of a SAN and petitioned that the judge can not preside over the matter due to allegation of bias. Why didn’t he wash his hands off the case. He insisted he must give the order despite three days to his retirement.”

It was also gathered that there were sporadic gun shots at the secretariat of the APC, following the attempts by armed Policemen to arrest some chieftains of the party over allege involvement in the court invasion.

But the chairman of APC in the state, Dr Dennis Otiotio- Odoni distanced members of APC from the fracas at the Court, alleging that those involved were suspected PDP supporters who were in the Courtroom and hanging around the premises.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Judiciary to adjudicate in matters concerning the party and urged the Police to fish out those behind the invasion of the Court,”APC has nothing to do with the invasion of the Court. We are a law abiding party and we have faith in the Judiciary over cases before it. We condemned the act in its entirety and called on the Police to fish those behind it out”

Counsel to the claimant, Barr. P.J. Fawei ,who confirmed the incident described the invasion as pathetic and show of disrespect to the santity of the court. He said, “ it was shocking to me. I had noticed that on resumption of Court proceedings at about 3pm, there were unusual large numbers of people around the court premises. When they attacked, they stabbed a court staff in the hand and beat up the claimant and his brother.”

Another chieftain of the party and brother to the claimant, Osom Blackson, told newsmen that those that tore his shirt and dealt him several blows were APC members and known to him. He said, “ They tore my shirt and he escaped from the court with singlet and trouser,” when I saw the boys,I never knew the plan was to distrupt the court and attack us.”

Another Chieftain of the Party, Hon. Sunday Frank Oputu, condemned the attack and described it as barbaric and an open show of disrespect to the symbol of the law.

Frank-Oputu argued that the APC National Leadership should impose sanctions against the factional leadership of the party over allege complicity in the attack,” the party should sanction them for encouraging the hoodlums to attack the court and defile the temple of Justice.”

LEADERSHIP Weekend however gathered that the lastest invasion was one out of five recorded invasion of the courts while hearing political matters.

A court valid,who pleaded anonimity, sited the cases in the past where a Judges of Election Petition Tribunal were chased out and evidences tendered in an election matter stolen. He also mentioned a case where a sitting Governor was alleged to have led thugs to invade the Federal High Court over election matters and another case of invasion recorded again at the Federal High during the last election issues.

Arrest and arraignment

Two persons have so far been arrested and they have made confessional statements indicting some politicians in the state.

The suspects one; Promise Ogilogi ‘m’ and​ ​ Azibabin Adiki ‘m’. Both were said to have been hired by a Senior member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) factional Executive in the state.

Margistrate court sitting in Yenagoa has however remanded two suspects arrested by the operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command over allege involvement in the invasion of the Court.

The Court, after hearing the plea of the two suspects through their counsel,Barr. Stanley Amabide, rejected the bail application and ordered that they be remanded in the custody of the Okaka Correctional centre.

The Police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, has also announced that the Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, has charged Police operatives to intensifies efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects allegedly involved in the Court Invasion.

According to the statement, “Police warn unequivocally, that the command is poised to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who hide under any guise to disrupt the existing peace in the State. The Command hereby assures members of the public, particularly the Judiciary that adequate security measures have been put in place, to ensure the safety and sanctity of the court room and to forestall future occurrence.”

Outrage

Condemnation of the violent invasion however started pouring in. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yenagoa and Sagbama chapters, the National Association of seadogs also known as Pyrate Confraternity, a coalition of twenty Civil Society groups under the aegis of the Youth Mandate Assembly and the State Governor,Senator Douye Diri condemned the act.

According to Governor Douye Diri, the treatment meted out to the respected Judge by the opposition party members was “most unfortunate.”

He cautioned politicians against desecrating the hallowed temple of justice and the judiciary, stressing that the courts remain the last hope of the common man.

Gov.Diri who also described the attacked Judge as forthright, fearless, impartial and incorruptible, thank God for sparing his life throughout his meritorious service as a Judge, saying the state was very proud of his achievements and will not hesitate to call on him whenever his services were needed.

He said “We are all gathered to celebrate a man that has given his all to Bayelsa and Nigeria. I have known him before the creation of Bayelsa State as a man who loves his people and his state. He exhibits that at every given occasion. He is a true son of Bayelsa and Ijaw land; a very fearless and incorruptible judge.”

“I like to use this occasion to call on politicians to respect judges and the judiciary. Why do we have to put Bayelsa State negatively in the media by storming a court?.I always advise that we eschew politics of bitterness. We must at all times stand with other organs of government, the judiciary in particular, and ensure that it continues to be the last hope of the common man.”

“My brother Justice Aganaba, you came, you saw and you have conquered. We hope this will not be your last service to the state. We are proud of you.”

Earlier, the Bayelsa State Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri, said Justice Aganaba served without blemish and urged other Justices to emulate him.”

Also condemning the incident, about twenty Civil Society groups under the aegis of the Youth Mandate Assembly described the attack as unacceptable and condemnable.

The President of the Youth Mandate Assembly, Comrade Ebiye Precious Suoteigha stated that the attack is views with serious concern and said the attack on the judiciary is an attack on the administration of Justice and society in General.

According to Suoteigha,” an attack on the judiciary is an invitation to anarchy,lawlessness and jungle justice. This is one too much,as the law is supreme and the law is no respected of anybody,no matter highly placed.”

He also called on the state government to put in place the necessary machineries for the protection of judges to enable them discharge their constitutional duties without fear or favour.

The Chairmen of the Yenagoa and Sagbama branches of the NBA, in a statement signed by U. Saiyou Esq (Yenagoa) and​ Ebinyu George Aderigha, Esq(Sagbama) in condemnation of the court invasion, stated that “The judiciary is the last hope of the common man and it is disheartening to see this kind of bare affront on the rule of law culminating into a show of shame as witnessed yesterday. This is an affront that deserves the highest condemnation and we so do.”

“The NBA whose motto is “Promoting the Rule of Law” will neither stand by and watch, nor tolerate such high level sort of macabre dance perpetrated by litigants and their supporters who feel the decision of the court in one way or the other may not be in their favour.”

“The NBA Yenagoa and Sagbama Branches do​ hereby state unequivocally that it will do all within its powers to ensure that the culprits are brought to book. This includes any errant member of the Bar discovered to have masterminded or to have been part of this unholy alliance to desecrate the court. The NBA will not hesitate to commence disciplinary proceedings against such errant member.”

“To all those that were involved in this dastard act, we remind you that there is a reward for every action as the long arms of the law will definitely catch up with you. To the general public, we urge everyone to remain calm and keep faith with the Judiciary as Justice can never be intimidated. The Bayelsa State Judiciary will definitely rise above this sore taste in the mouth of its history.”