Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The absence of police personnel and other security operatives in critical areas including some routes in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa capital has made the residents vulnerable to attacks.

LEADERSHIP gathered that sundry crimes including armed robbery and cult violence were on the rise in some parts of the State following the near absence of security operatives especially the police.

While cult groups engaged in violent raids of popular Swali markets and some residents of Amarata, Tombia and Ekeki areas, armed robbers using commercial Tricycle known as Keke NAPEP raid residents at night along major roads of the state capital.

It was further gathered that though the Bayelsa capital did not witness violence compared to Lagos and some other states, many officers and men of the police have dumped their work in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

It was further gathered the case of Bayelsa is relatively different due to the near lack of logistics, patrol vehicles and support from the State Government.

Investigations revealed that the administrations of Former Governor Seriake Dickson and incumbent Governor Douye Diri did not show support to the police through vehicular support.

The State owned Security outfit known as Door Akpor, who was handed vehicles under the administration of Governor Dickson are conspicuously missing on the streets of the Yenagoa.

A journalist and State Correspondent of Guardian Newspapers, Mr. Osahon Julius escaped a robbery attack on Thursday night around 8pm along Azikoro road, near the Ekeki Police station.

According to Julius, “The incident was opposite the popular Unique bar, and one of the girls standing on the road side was robbed of her phone.They were operating in a Keke and were armed.Up till now, no police on the road, Are they on strike because if they are let us begin to arm ourselves to defend ourselves. ”

A visit to the Yenagoa office of the Telecom giant, MTN showed an sharp increase in Persons seeking to recover stolen lines.

However, some of the subscribers are increasingly frustrated by the introduction of e-validator for SIM swap national wide.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the new policy is in accordance with NCC guideline for Telecom giants for all customers information tot be validated electronically before Sim swap.

A customer, simply identified as Frank, noted that “Its an unnecessary bottle neck for customer who have their sim registered with the network.Some customers have been coming to the Office for two weeks and still not be able to retrieve their lines.”

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the Command has strategically stationed patrol teams at various locations in Yenagoa metropolis for quick response to distress calls.

According to him,” We commend Bayelsans for the maturity exhibited during the EndSARS protest as the Command did not witness any riotous protest. The Command will intensify patrols and surveillance to address the current security situation in Yenagoa and environ.”