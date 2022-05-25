The immediate-past governor of Bayelsa State and incumbent Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, and the immediate-past Chief of Staff to the State governor, Douye Diri, Chief Benson Agadaga, have emerged the flag bearers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the just-concluded primary elections for Bayelsa West and East senatorial districts for the 2023 elections.

Also elected as flag bearer for the Bayelsa Central senatorial district is the immediate-past Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Rt. Hon. Kombowei Benson, after a keenly contested primaries fraught with drama and delay in the voting.

Dickson emerged winner by defeating his rival, Pastor Donald Daunemeghan with 57 votes to two votes, while the third contestant, Daunemeghan, however, reportedly stepped down from the contest 48 hours before the primaries.

Benson, on his part, defeated the serving Senator representing Bayelsa Central in the National Assembly, Senator Moses Cleopas with 110 votes to the incumbent lawmaker’s 22 votes.

However, the exercise was temporarily disrupted when the embattled Senator staged a walkout of exercise over the discovery of ballot errors hours into voting.

It was discovered that the picture of Cleopas was on the ballot but his name was missing. The Senator described the process as “nonsense” and that he cannot participate in such abnormality.

But the head of the PDP National Electoral Panel for Bayelsa senatorial primaries, Senator Chukwuka Otazi, represented by Chief Ugochukcku Okeke, after consultation and delay for over two hours, brought a new voting booklet and voting resumed till 9pm.

In the Bayelsa East senatorial election, which held in Ogbia, Agadaga defeated Barr. Jude Rex Ogbuku with 67 votes to 41 votes by his rival.