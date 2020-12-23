The wife of the Bayelsa state governor Her Excellency Gloria Diri on the 17th of December, unveiled the #peacebacknigeria project at the end of year / Ambassadors bouquet of the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA at the Nicon Luxury hotel in Abuja, Nigeria.

The peace back hashtag is a popular peace project in the country powered by the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA which is promoting the hashtag to draw awareness on peace in the country.

Mrs. Diri said the country is in real need of peace which will ensure growth and development. She hailed Nigerian Women for their commitment to peace building in the country urging them not to relent.

Mrs. Diri also used the event to commend Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Muhammed Buhari for the way and manner she has played a mortherly role in the country.

The unveiling was done in the presence of the World Peace president Amb. Chief Per Stafsen. Other personalities who witnessed the unveiling include the International Director of IAWPA Amb. Prof. Chidi Ehidiero, representatives of Kebbi and Sokoto State First Ladies as well as Amb. Engr. Abdullahi Ramat the Director General of the Kano state Metropolitan Agency who was appointed the International Director For African Affairs.

Mrs. Diri who got decorated and appointed as an Eminent Peace Ambassador at the event, dedicated the appointment to all those who have helped bring about relative peace in Bayelsa state.

“This award is really inspiring. I am elated to have added my voice to the peace project which ultimately will bring peace in the country. I dedicate this recognition to those who have contributed to peace.

Earlier the International Spokesman of the association Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke assured the audience that Bayelsa State has been selected to host the 2021 United Nations Women’s Day where women from other international organisations like AU, ECOWAS, NEPAD and EU will converge in Yanegoa to discuss on the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in favour of women emancipation and to achieve affirmative action in Nigeria and the world at Large.