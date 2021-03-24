BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has condemned the level of pollution of the state’s water resources, which has degraded its ecosystem over the years.

He called on the state Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant stakeholders to come up with an action plan that would enable government achieve its agenda of harnessing the state’s water resources.

Diri, who gave the charge during this year’s World Water Day celebration with the theme: “Valuing Water,” held at the Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye Conference Centre, noted that the statistics regarding the current water, sanitation and hygiene systems were far

below expectation.

He assured that his administration would utilise resources at its disposal to improve access to potable water, sanitation and hygiene.

”Water is invaluable but we have abused it in Bayelsa. God endowed us with water resources and rather than respecting and protecting it, people are abusing our rivers through the operation of illegal refineries and other human activities that have destroyed our natural fauna.

I call for an action plan that would enable this government achieve

ADVERTISEMENT

its prosperity agenda. Our plan is to ensure we provide potable water

across all our local government areas,” he said.

Governor Diri also inaugurated the state Council on Water Resources as

well as set up an Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee on Water,

Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH). He is to chair the WASH Committee while the

water resources commissioner is chairman of the Council on Water

Resources.

In his address, the commissioner for water resources, Wariebi

Kemebradikumo, said the government has restored water supply in parts

of the state capital like Ovom as well as approved the operation and

calibration of the 450 cubic metre per day Ovom waterworks, the 1,500

cubic metre per day Okaka main waterworks and 3,600 cubic metre per

day Otuoke regional waterworks.

Kemebradikumo also said the Yenagoa reticulation was receiving

attention and would soon be replaced.