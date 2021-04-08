BY OSA OKHOMINA |

The Bayelsa State government has condemned the bloody fight among indigenes of Bilabiri community in Ekeremor local government area of the state over seats in the Community Development Committee (CDC) and the oil pipeline security jobs, which led to the killing of a youth leader, Frank Brake-Ere Seide.

The deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo condemned the killing of Frank Brake-Ere Seide, threatening to deal decisively with any individual or group found fomenting trouble in the communities in the quest for leadership.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of Bilabiri communities in Ekeremor, the deputy governor expressed displeasure over the acrimonious manner people jostle for community leadership.

He noted that reports of rising insecurity in Ekeremor and Southern Ijaw mainly due to community elections do not speak well of the two areas and urged stakeholders of the councils to work closely with the state government to bring the situation under control.

Reacting, some indigenes of Bilabiri community, told newsmen that the circumstances that led to the death of the militant leader was self-inflicted. “The bullets fired by the militant leader and his gang cut off the two legs of one of the boys. The leader of the boys also fired back and the deceased fell down. All other residents were indoor.”

The bloody clash, according to community leaders and youth leaders, was triggered following series of threats and refusal by the former executive of the CDC led by David Bazighe to vacate office at the expiration of their tenure in December, 2020 and their plea for one year extension turned down by the people of Bilabiri kingdom.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that the deceased, Frank Brake-Ere Seide , who is also referred to as former chairman by his supporters, was accused of triggering tension in the community after his relation, St. Paul Wilson, was made the acting chairman of the Community Development Committee following a unanimous vote from the compound it was zoned to in the community.