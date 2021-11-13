The administration of Gov. Douye Diri has announced a policy of empowerment and engagement of 16 local contractors in the ongoing construction of internal roads in the state.

According to the state government, 10 internal roads have so far been completed while six others are ongoing around Yenagoa, the state capital.

The commissioner for works and infrastructure, Surveyor Moses Teibowei, who conducted journalists round the road projects, expressed satisfaction with the job done, saying contract for the remaining four roads would be awarded before the end of this month.

Teibowei, who said the roads would cost about N2.3 billion, assured that more roads would be selected for construction in the second phase after the second anniversary of the current administration in February.

The commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, who was on the tour, said it was a deliberate policy by the Douye Diri-led administration to award the 20 internal roads to indigenous contractors in line with its Prosperity Agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The roads include: St. John’s School road, Ogbogoro, Dimeari Street, off Barath road, Biogbolo, Chief Akoi Street, off Barath road, Yenizue-Gene, Akali street, Etegwe, Trust Akada Street, off NIIT Bakery road, Etegwe, Old Etegwe road, off Tombia-Amassoma road, Amalala close, off Bakery road, Azikoro, Ebikederi/Assemblies of God Church road, Akenfa, Egili road, Yenizue-Gene, Rev. Asingba road, Yenizue-Gene, Chief Kia road, Ede-Epie, Nengi road by Myrtle Crescent, Opolo, DonCont street, Amarata and a section of road off Okutukutu School road.

The four internal roads to be awarded soon are: School road, Ede-Epie, Biokpo (Sand) road, Swali, Fourth Avenue Ebisam 1st Road, Akenfa and Otariya Street, off Erepa road, Yenizue-Gene.

Residents around the completed and ongoing roads were very excited with the development and expressed their appreciation to the current administration.