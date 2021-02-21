By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has restated its commitment to complete the 18-holes golf course project located behind the state government House.

The commissioner for youth and sports development, Hon. Daniel Igali, who gave the assurance in Yenagoa, said the state government is committed to make the golf course one of its priority projects to be completed in the sports sector.

Hon. Igali, who was on an assessment and evaluation tour on the level of work done on the Golf Course Project, said the project represents standard as compared to global practice as well as its inherent character of promoting the development of golf and generating revenue to the state.

According to Igali, the government has spent a huge amount of capital on the project, adding that, when completed, the project will not only promote professional golf tournaments but would also take care of a considerable percentage of the unemployment problems faced by Bayelsans.

The commissioner who applauded the level of commitment on the part of the Governor to ensure that the project is ongoing, expressed optimism that the project will soon be completed, explaining however that due to the economic reality, a decision and a resolution on the state of the facility as well as its completion will soon be taken.