BY Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has expressed concern over the over-politicization of issues of security in the state since 2015, declaring that the state is set to review its security architecture and will soon re-launch its security out-fit, codenamed “Operation Doo-Akpo” to complement the efforts of other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who made this known at a meeting in Government House with tradi-tional rulers from Yenagoa Local Government Area, called on traditional rulers to be vigilant and take charge of se-curity in their domains.

Ewhrudjakpo also assured that government was working hard to strengthen the security architecture of the state to make it more effective and efficient, “We are trying to revamp Doo-Akpo. In the next couple of months, it will be back to its usual capacity of responding to distress calls promptly. They are being equipped”.

“In terms of maritime security, we are not leaving anything to chance. Very soon, we will work with the House of Assembly to get a law on maritime curfew, so that no speed boats will move at 7pm, except on special duty. We will then activate the Marine Police.”

He further explained that youths in the communities would also be involved in the security arrangement where there would be a collaboration with the paramount rulers and the Community Development Committees to pre-vent criminals from infiltrating villages to perpetrate crime.

The deputy governor also expressed displeasure over what he termed politicisation of security issues in the state since 2015 by some people who claim to be connected to higher authorities in the country.

Responding to the concern raised by the Ebenibe of Atissa Kingdom, King Godwin Igodo, he maintained that the new security structure would enable traditional rulers to have direct access to the special adviser on security to fight crimes in their communities.

He said, “There has been politicisation of security issues since 2015 in this state. And the government that has ex-clusive control over security has refused to rise to the occasion of insecurity in the name of politics.

“They have nurtured, fed and grown monsters. But I can assure you that things are changing gradually. Within the confines of our laws, they will be tackled and this place will be too hot for them. It’s better for them to change now or they leave the state.”