Paramount ruler of Ogbia Kingdom in Bayelsa State, King Dumaro Charles Owaba, has given reasons why the people of the six states of Niger Delta region are not happy with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the people have been feeling short-changed over the years, particularly under the present administration.

Owaba, whose domain houses the Oloibiri community, where crude oil was first discovered in commercial quantity and Otuoke community, where the former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, hails from, said President Buhari can win back the trust of the region by sincerely ensuring equitable development and increasing sharing of oil revenue to the region.

He spoke at a reception and award ceremony organised by the people of Ogbia, Akassa and Nembe clans of Bayelsa State in honour of the national vice president of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Chief Nengi James-Eriworio and the national legal adviser, Mrs Bomo Tom’s Fetefigi-Obhe.

Owaba, who was chairman of the occasion, said the Niger Delta region, particularly the ijaw, had been undermined in the nation’s polity.

Earlier, INC president, Professor Benjamin Okaba, said the failure of Buhari to meet the demands of Ijaw leaders during their last meeting in Abuja, might lead to the declaration of a republic by the Ijaw nation.

Okaba said though the final ratification on declaration of the Ijaw Republic depends on the outcome of the proposed all Ijaw Elders’ Conference, the demands before Buhari include true federalism, resources control and self-determination.

He, however, said despite the peaceful and cordial discussion with President Buhari, there is indication that some political elements are being used to divide the Ijaw Nation and derail the united position of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.