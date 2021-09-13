The Bayelsa council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has constituted an eight-man committee to conduct on the spot assessment of various Federal Constituency Projects across the state.

The Chairman of the Council, Mr Samuel Numonengi, said this in a chat with pressmen on Monday, by the NUJ Secretary, Mr Ohio Ipigansi.

Numonengi said that the monitoring was in line with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) commencement of third phase tracking of Federal Constituency and Executive projects across 17 states of the Federation, including Bayelsa.

According to the chairman, the setting up of the committee was also in accordance with the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning through BUDGIT tracking of 2020/2021 Federal Government constituency projects.

He said that the exercise was geared towards linking citizens’ engagement with institutional improvements, to facilitate societal change and bring government closer to the people by holding leaders accountable.

Numonengi added that the committee was saddled with the responsibility of moving to the various constituency project sites across the state’s eight local government areas.

The committee would carry out inspections for the quality of such projects, in line with the Federal Government’s transparency initiatives, he said.

The council chairman charged the committee to carry out the assignment diligently, without fear or favour and within two months, while coming up with a report that would be passed to the appropriate authorities.

The committee would be headed by Mr Charles Kuroteizi, as Chairman, while the state council Secretary, Comrade Ipigansi would serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the Committee include: Mrs Otuogha Panebi-Alazi, Mr Jackson Dauseye, Emem Idio, Frank Shadrack, Diepreye Bariki and Ebiowei Lawal.

The 2020/2021 Federal Government Constituency projects in the state notably include: solar-powered street lights, construction and rehabilitation of roads, jetties, schools, health facilities, town halls, solar-powered boreholes, canalisation, skills acquisition and empowerment programmes, among others. (NAN)