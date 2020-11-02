A 40- year-old old jealous lover identified as Etifa Obukulubu, on Saturday in Igbogene area of Yenagoa local government area of the state set ablaze the home of his girlfriend over suspicion of cheating.

A pastor working with the New Baptist Church and another girl were reportedly burnt to death in the fire. While some residents claimed the targeted girl’s family owns the burnt house, others claimed the deceased pastor rented it.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 3am on Saturday, led to pandemonium as the attempt to

rescue those inside the building failed. It was gathered that the exit door out of the house was jammed from outside when the targeted girlfriend, identified as Wilberforce, reportedly vacated her home for the deceased pastor and his assistant who came from outside the

state on an evangelical mission.

Residents of Igbogene community

told LEADERSHIP that the suspect, who is a commercial driver, had waited for his girlfriend to come home, “but maybe on sighting her with a man and another girl, he got angry and set the home ablaze. He waited for them to enter the house. And use fuel to set fire round the house.

But he did not know that his girlfriend had

left to go and sleep with another friend.” Another resident, who described the suspect as a loner, said the incident shocked everyone in the area. “These lovers were staying three houses apart and no one suspected they were dating.”

“It is unfortunate that the pastor and his assistant died in the fire. I was told the pastor was invited to preach in Yenagoa and the estranged girlfriend offered her home for them to sleep so for them to leave early,” the resident said.

Contacted on the development, the

spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command confirmed the incident and said that investigation is ongoing