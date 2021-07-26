Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders from the Bayelsa West senatorial district of Bayelsa State have agreed that the Senate and House of Representatives seats being rotated between Ekeremor and Sagbama local government areas should be maintained.

The elders comprising serving and former political appointees under the platform of the PDP also resolved that in 2023, the Senate seat should be occupied by an indigene of Ekeremor local government area while the House of Representatives seat should go to Sagbama council.

Former Governor Seriake Dickson is the incumbent senator representing Bayelsa West senatorial district and hails from Sagbama council while Hon Fred Agbedi represents Ekeremor/Sagbama constituency in the House of Representatives. He is from Ekeremor LGA.

The political leaders from Ekeremor local government, under the aegis of the Ekeremor Local Government Elders’ Forum, in a communique issued at the end of the gathering, cautioned that any politician who wished to contest for the two seats of the National Assembly should respect zoning.

Barrister Fedude Zimughan, who read the communique noted that the zoning arrangement between Ekeremor and Sagbama people is a family arrangement that has been mutually beneficial, no matter how highly placed the caliber of politician involved. “No reasonable and patriotic citizen from the zone will do anything ungodly to cause disunity between the local government areas with a view to truncating the zoning,” the communique stated.

The political elders expressed appreciation to Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for standing on zoning in 2020 senatorial by-election in Bayelsa West and appealed to them to assist in consolidating it.

“Those interested in contesting for any of the National Assembly seats should confine themselves to complying with the existing zoning arrangement. That is, House of Representatives for Sagbama and Senate seat for Ekeremor local government councils,” the party elders added.