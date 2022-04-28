Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raked in N113.2 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest forms to the ninety aspirants vying for the state and National Assembly seats in the state.

A check by LEADERSHIP showed that 67 aspirants have declared interest in the 24 seats of the State House of Assembly. Twenty-three aspirants have declared interest for the House of Representatives and Senate seats.

Among the leading aspirants for the state House of Assembly include the speaker, Hon Abraham Ingobere, his deputy, Michael Ogbere, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon Tari Porri.

Others included an aide to the governor on legislative matters, Hon Alfred Belemote. He is expected to slug it out with two others in Brass constituency 2.

Leading the pack of aspirants for the House of Representatives is an incumbent member, Hon Fred Agbedi. But he was also reported to have picked the form for the Senate seat and dumped the idea after a resolution by the caucus of the party led by Governor Douye Diri who resolved that former governor, Seriake Dickson be allowed to return to the Senate for second term.

The list of aspirants for the House of Representatives included a former commissioner for information, Hon Daniel Markson Iworiso, former education commissioner, Hon Jonathan Obuebite and two local government chairmen, Hon Perekeme Bertola (Ekeremor) and Ebiyoun Marvin Turner (Ogbia) respectively.

Also on the list are former education commissioner, Hon Gentle Emela and an incumbent lawmaker, Hon Oboku Oforji.

For the Senate tickets, former Governor Seriake Dickson led the pack vying for the Bayelsa West senatorial ticket. Also in the senatorial race are former chief of staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), former secretary to the state government (SSG), Hon Kombowei Benson, incumbent senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Cleopas Moses and a retired police officer, Andrew Odua.